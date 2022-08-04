New-generation passenger ships take to water

Next Monday three newly built catamarans, which arrived earlier this week, will start plying routes in the Saronic Gulf, connecting Piraeus to nearby islands as well as mainland destinations.

Attica Group, which serves the routes through its subsidiary, Hellenic Seaways, paid €21 million for the three Norwegian-built Aero Highspeed vessels. They will replace the aging Soviet-built Flying Dolphins.

The new vessels can each carry 150 passengers at a speed of 32 knots.