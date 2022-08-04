Tourist arrivals in southern Aegean islands surged in July

Tourist arrivals at the islands of the Southern Aegean surged in July with over one million international flights, exceeding by 20 percent the number of the same month last year, which was a year-record at regional level.

The increase was 13% for Rhodes, 8% for Kos, 31% for Mykonos and 65% for Santorini. Diagoras airport of Rhodes welcomed approximately 40,000 passengers from abroad on the weekends.

In total, three million of tourists had visited the Cyclades and the Dodecanese by July 13.