Mild drop ends ASE’s positive run

The Athens Stock Exchange ended its positive seven-session run Thursday with a slight decline, although banks, which had driven the gains, underperformed this time.

The general index ended 0.31% lower, at 867.51 points on turnover of 56.55 million euros. The blue chip index dropped 0.59%, to 2,096.95 points, and mid-caps declined 0.28%. The banks sub-index lost 1.75% to close at 556.08 points.

National Bank was the biggest loser among blue chips (-3.75%), following by Athens water company EYDAP (-2.92%). Alpha Bank, Eurobank, metals company Viohalco, cosmetics company Sarantis, Public Power Corporation and refiner Hellenic Petroleum all dropped more than 1%. Among the gainers, Coca-Cola HBC, information technology group Quest, Ellaktor, Motor Oil and Piraeus Bank rose more than 1%.

