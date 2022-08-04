ECONOMY

Foodstuffs drive OECD inflation leap

Foodstuffs drive OECD inflation leap

Prices of foodstuffs in the 38 member-states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development grew in June at their fastest pace since July 1975, the OECD announced Wednesday. 

Overall inflation was at an annual pace of 10.3%, up from 9.7% in May, while the foods sub-index rose 13.3%, up from 12.7% in May. 

But it was far outpaced by energy prices, which rose 40.7% in June, up from 35.4% in May. 

Excluding these two sub-indices, overall inflation was 6.7%, up from 6.4% in May. 

Among the OECD members, inflation was highest in Turkey (78.6%) and lowest in Japan (2.4%).

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece says tourism rebound will help ease cost of energy crisis
ECONOMY

Greece says tourism rebound will help ease cost of energy crisis

Staikouras to table supplementary budget to cover extra handouts 
ECONOMY

Staikouras to table supplementary budget to cover extra handouts 

Credit ratings are still at risk
ECONOMY

Credit ratings are still at risk

Greece vulnerable to stagflation
ECONOMY

Greece vulnerable to stagflation

Inflation puts pressure on indebted Turkish businesses
ECONOMY

Inflation puts pressure on indebted Turkish businesses

EU projects’ viability in doubt
ECONOMY

EU projects’ viability in doubt