ECONOMY

Greek GDP seen growing 6% in 2022

Greek GDP seen growing 6% in 2022
[InTime News]

Greece’s economy will grow by nearly 6% in 2022, even with severe energy shortages toward the end of the year, driven by booming tourism and investments, Prague-based investment Wood & Company believes.

Wood takes a look at two likely outcomes based on disruptions in energy supplies; only occasional ones in the first and severe shortages in the second.

In the more optimistic scenario, Greek GDP will grow at a 6% clip in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023, with average inflation at 13% in 2022 and 7.5% in 2023. In the worst scenario, 2022 growth will remain at about 6%, but there will be a 2.6% contraction; also, inflation next year will be 9%.

In both scenarios, debt as a percentage of GDP will decline to 190% in 2022, from 198% in 2021, and 184% in 2023.

In both cases, Greece will far outperform the eurozone. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism to help ease energy pain
ECONOMY

Tourism to help ease energy pain

New support measures to be announced at TIF
ECONOMY

New support measures to be announced at TIF

Greece raises spending on R&D, still trails EU average
ECONOMY

Greece raises spending on R&D, still trails EU average

Foodstuffs drive OECD inflation leap
ECONOMY

Foodstuffs drive OECD inflation leap

Greece says tourism rebound will help ease cost of energy crisis
ECONOMY

Greece says tourism rebound will help ease cost of energy crisis

Staikouras to table supplementary budget to cover extra handouts 
ECONOMY

Staikouras to table supplementary budget to cover extra handouts 