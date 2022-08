The Competition Commission approved Friday the acquisition of a 100% stake in Imithea, the company that operates Athens’ Henry Dunant Hospital, by Blantyre Capital.

The transfer, by Piraeus Bank, will also result in the merger of Imithea with another clinic operator, Euromedica.

Blantyre is an investment firm specializing in company restructuring and reselling.

The Competition Commission decided that the sale will not affect competition negatively.