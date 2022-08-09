Big price hikes limit holiday options for families

Price rises in ferry tickets, hotels, rental rooms and dining are severely affecting households’ holiday plans, especially for families with children. Ferry tickets have increased 25.4% on average, forcing many families to send their car by ferry and travel by plane. An overnight boat trip for a family of four can cost upward of €900. And those who do not have a family home in the countryside are limiting the length of their stay to afford the soaring costs of lodging.

