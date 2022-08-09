Inflation a bit lower inJuly, at 11.6%

Retail commerce turnover showed a 5.1% annual increase in May, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), but this was not thanks to an increase in sales; it was the price hikes that took turnover higher. The May data showed a 4.2% decline in sales volume on an annual basis, as Greeks had to pay more money to buy fewer products, although in May all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. In particular, the volume of sales in May, compared to May 2021, fell by 7.6% at supermarkets, by 10% at specialized food stores (butchers, fruit shops, fishmongers, bakeries etc), 17.9% in apparel and 6.8% at gas stations.

After several months of continuous rise, annual inflation dropped slightly in July, to 11.6% from 12.1% in June, independent statistics authority ELSTAT announced Monday.

The drop was due to a slight decline in energy and electricity prices, as well as the fact that inflation started its upward trajectory last July, moving the baseline upward.

Consumers, especially those on lower incomes, will find little comfort in that, as food and non-alcoholic drinks continued getting ever more expensive. This particular sub-index rose 13% year-on-year, from 12.6%, and some categories within the sub-index rose even faster: oils (27.3%), bread, cereals and meat (16.7%), dairy products (16.4%).

Despite the drop in price gains, natural gas in July was still 178.6% more expensive than a year ago and electricity 55.8%. Liquid fuels rose 33%.