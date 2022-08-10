ECONOMY

Examination of Igoumenitsa Port Authority bids under way

The supporting legal documents for the acquisition of a 67% share in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority have been unsealed.

The bids were submitted Friday by the three bidders – Italy’s Grimaldi Group, the Thessaloniki Port Authority and a consortium of Attica Holdings and construction group Aktor.

Within a few days, the financial submissions will be unsealed as well.

The two top bidders will then be called to submit “improved” proposals and the third bidder may be invited, if their bid is within 20% of the highest bid.

The Igoumenitsa port, on the northwest Greek mainland opposite the island of Corfu, is an important cargo and passenger terminal.

