ECONOMY

Job offers low-skilled and low-paid

Job offers low-skilled and low-paid
Nikos Ballas, 31, wearing a protective face mask, works at Cosmos Aluminium factory in Larissa, July 8. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Greece lags behind most advanced economies in offering well-paid jobs tailored to highly skilled people, data from several sources, domestic and foreign show.

While low-skilled, low-paid jobs as a percentage of the overall workforce have grown significantly in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member-states, they have grown at the fastest pace in Greece. And mid-level and highly skilled, and well-paid, jobs not only fell as a percentage, but in absolute terms.

While the last three to four years are seen as years of recovery, very few sectors, such as industry, construction and some services, are offering jobs.

Lack of quality jobs has been met in a number of ways: a flight abroad by highly skilled, mostly young people; self-employed or business ventures of low productivity and efficiency; and finally, leaving the job market altogether.



