Stocks gain1.86%, end at2-month high

The Athens Stock Exchange posted significant gains on Wednesday, ending up at a two-month high.

The ATHEX general index closed at 875.47 points, up 1.86%, its highest level since June 9.

Turnover was €39.14 million on 18,109,575 shares traded.

Of the 121 traded stocks, 74 gained, 25 lost ground and 22 ended unchanged.

The blue chip index gained 1.88% and mid-caps 1.82%.

The best-performing blue chips were Piraeus Bank (6.24%), metals group Viohalco (5.11%), power firm PPC (4.87%) and National Bank (3.10%). At the opposite end, cosmetics firm Sarantis lost 3.67% and construction group Ellaktor 1.88%.

The best-performing sectors were raw materials (3.77%), utilities (3.07%) and banks (2.88%), while health and insurance dropped 1.27% and 0.99%, respectively.