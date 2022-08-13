Pension fund debts are rising fast

EFKA debts. The Center for Collection of Social Security Debts (KEAO) has sent an ultimatum to some 300,000 debtors of the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA), threatening them with asset freezes, confiscations and auctions unless they settle their debts within three months. Its objective is to collect dues amounting to 1.19 billion euros within 2022. [INTIME]

Debts to Greece’s Single Social Security Agency, EFKA, are rising at a fast clip, forcing the government to announce that the self-employed, including farmers, with relatively few debts will be able to get a pension; additionally, all the debts which are more than a decade old are canceled.

Total debts to EFKA by individuals and corporations stood at €43.5 billion in June, a rise of €590 million since the end of March. The great majority of this rise, or €410 million, concerns fines due to late payments.

Despite the rise in debts, revenue from past debt settlements is on the rise. Over the first half of 2022, €804.5 million was paid, compared to €992.8 million for the whole of 2021.

Official data show that 381,748 debtors are following agreed debt repayment schedules, most extending over 10 years, for a total owed sum of €4.29 billion.