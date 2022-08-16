ECONOMY

New state program trains aircraft mechanics, finds them jobs

New state program trains aircraft mechanics, finds them jobs
[File photo]

The first 16 aircraft engine assembly mechanics who attended the Public Employment Agency’s trade school in Halkida, north of Athens, are going through the interview process to be hired by Hellenic Aerospace Industry.

They are the first beneficiaries of a joint program designed by the agency and Hellenic Aerospace. The two-year program will turn out graduates who, if proficient in a foreign language, will be able to find work at any aerospace firm. 

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Job offers low-skilled and low-paid
ECONOMY

Job offers low-skilled and low-paid

Can tech end the brain drain?
ECONOMY

Can tech end the brain drain?

Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.1% in June
ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.1% in June

Catering staff can now work six days a week
ECONOMY

Catering staff can now work six days a week

Jobless rate decreases to 12.5% in May
ECONOMY

Jobless rate decreases to 12.5% in May

Crucial week for salaries in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Crucial week for salaries in Cyprus