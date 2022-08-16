New state program trains aircraft mechanics, finds them jobs
The first 16 aircraft engine assembly mechanics who attended the Public Employment Agency’s trade school in Halkida, north of Athens, are going through the interview process to be hired by Hellenic Aerospace Industry.
They are the first beneficiaries of a joint program designed by the agency and Hellenic Aerospace. The two-year program will turn out graduates who, if proficient in a foreign language, will be able to find work at any aerospace firm.