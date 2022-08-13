ECONOMY

High demand for Cyprus properties

High demand for Cyprus properties

The high demand in the Cypriot real estate sector is in the process of being met with numerous high-value investments, with the Limassol district taking the lion’s share, the Real Estate Agents Registration Council said on Thursday.

The council noted that Limassol accounted for 46.5% of the total value of transactions in Cyprus during the first half of 2022.

Data from sales and the submission of property transfer documents showed a total value of approximately €126 million. The average selling price was approximately €280,000, ranging from less than €100,000 to over €1 million.

There were approximately 50 transactions involving residential properties, many of them luxury units, with a total value of €37 million. The average sale price was €770,000.

[Cyprus Mail]

Cyprus Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot parliament suspends foreclosures
PROPERTY

Cypriot parliament suspends foreclosures

Rise observed in Cypriot construction
ECONOMY

Rise observed in Cypriot construction

Property supply rises, prices fall in Cyprus
REAL ESTATE

Property supply rises, prices fall in Cyprus

Cyprus house prices keep increasing
PROPERTY

Cyprus house prices keep increasing

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment
FINANCE

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment

Cyprus and Israel at odds over gas field
HYDROCARBONS

Cyprus and Israel at odds over gas field