Stocks rise, trade volume doubles
Greek stocks posted significant gains Tuesday on much higher trading volume, with banks leading the way, closing at their highest level since June 8.
The general index ended up 1.65% at 893.23 points. Turnover came to €81.16 million, about double that recorded in recent weeks, on 45,215,211 shares traded.
Blue chips gained 1.93% and mid-caps 0.39%.
The best performers among blue chips were banks Piraeus and Alpha (5.17% and 4.05%, respectively), TERNA Energy (3.37%), cement maker Titan (3.28%), power company PPC (3.26%), power transmission operator ADMIE (3.10%) and betting firm OPAP (3.02%).
The biggest losses were recorded by refiner Motor Oil (-1.09%), construction group Ellaktor (-0.75%) and Aegean Airlines (-0.56%).