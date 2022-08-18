ECONOMY

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 
[InTime News]

Greek stocks followed other European markets Thursday, closing slightly higher. The ATHEX general index closed at 897.63 points, up 0.36%.

Turnover was €50.33 million on 23,924,828 shares traded. Blue chips gained 0.47%, while mid-caps slid 0.11%.

The best blue chip performers were Terna Energy (2.78%), Alpha Bank (2.54%), metals group Viohalco (1.59%), construction firm GEK Terna (1.44%) and National Bank (1.20%).

On the opposite end, the biggest losses were sustained by power company PPC (-2.76%), construction group Ellaktor (-2.06%), energy and industry conglomerate Mytilineos and cosmetics firm Sarantis (-1.31%).

Of the 113 traded stocks, 51 ended with gains, 39 with losses and 23 unchanged.

Stocks Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower
ECONOMY

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower

Stocks rise, trade volume doubles
ECONOMY

Stocks rise, trade volume doubles

ASE tumbles, spooked by politics
ECONOMY

ASE tumbles, spooked by politics

Local stocks level as profits are locked in
ECONOMY

Local stocks level as profits are locked in

European shares eke out gains on energy boost; July inflation at record high
ECONOMY

European shares eke out gains on energy boost; July inflation at record high

EU to stop Greek budget watch in formal end to major crisis
ECONOMY

EU to stop Greek budget watch in formal end to major crisis