Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 

Greek stocks followed other European markets Thursday, closing slightly higher. The ATHEX general index closed at 897.63 points, up 0.36%.

Turnover was €50.33 million on 23,924,828 shares traded. Blue chips gained 0.47%, while mid-caps slid 0.11%.

The best blue chip performers were Terna Energy (2.78%), Alpha Bank (2.54%), metals group Viohalco (1.59%), construction firm GEK Terna (1.44%) and National Bank (1.20%).

On the opposite end, the biggest losses were sustained by power company PPC (-2.76%), construction group Ellaktor (-2.06%), energy and industry conglomerate Mytilineos and cosmetics firm Sarantis (-1.31%).

Of the 113 traded stocks, 51 ended with gains, 39 with losses and 23 unchanged.