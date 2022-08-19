ECONOMY

Q2 2022 saw business turnover rise

As expected, business turnover rose significantly in the second quarter of 2022 (April-May) as activity approached normal levels compared to last year.

Total turnover for Greek businesses was €111.2 billion, up 39.3% on last year’s second quarter, according to data released Thursday by independent statistics authority ELSTAT. Tourist and catering businesses (bars, cafes, restaurants) saw their turnover rise 128.8%, from €1.7 billion to €4 billion. 

Transport and logistics firms also outperformed, with turnover up 50%, to €5.8 billion, as did manufacturing (€26.2 billion, +45%).

Not all sectors trended positively: Health and social welfare firms saw turnover drop 4.2%, to €607.5 million.

News and communications companies also underperformed, but at least ended in positive territory, with turnover up 14.4%, to €3.4 billion.

