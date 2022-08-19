Vast majority of taxpayers have filed income declarations

By Thursday, 93% of the expected income tax returns had been filed, with nearly two thirds of those (65.37%) assessed having to pay no extra tax beyond that already prepaid through payroll and other means, the Independent Public Revenue Authority said.

About a fifth of those (13.47%) will get a total of €333 million, or €417 per taxpayer, in rebates.

The remaining 34.63% will have to pay an extra €2.58 billion in taxes, or about €1,254 per taxpayer. They can pay them in eight installments, but if they pay the total sum by August 30, they will get a 3% discount.

The twice-extended deadline for filing is now August 30 and the Ministry of Finance says no extensions will be granted.

This leaves some 470,000 taxpayers 11 days to file their tax returns.