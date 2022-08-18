Thessaloniki port starts new freight line with Nis

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA inaugurated a new regular service for freight trains between the northern port city and Nis in southeastern Serbia, it said on Thursday.

TPA ran the first block train on Wednesdsay, transporting containers for leading French manufacturer CMA CGM SA. The single-commodity train left Thessaloniki’s Containers Terminal in the morning and arrived at the terminal station Mbox in Nis 16 hours later the same day. Collaborating on the schedule, besides TPA, were the railway companies of Greece (Hellenic Train SA), North Macedonia (MZ Transport AD), Serbia (Kombinovani Prevoz DOO), and another nine private and public entities.

TPA Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director Athanasios Liagkos said that the Port Authority is implementing its development and investment strategy by upgrading facilities while improving the linkage of the port of Thessaloniki with neighboring countries. “TPA is transforming into a port of international importance, able to receive directly ships of main lines connecting Southeast, Central, and East Europe and the Balkans with the rest of the world, offering added value and development opportunities to all our partners.”

As of September 2022, the port authority said in its statement, trains will depart from Thessaloniki and Nis every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, arriving at their destinations the same day. TPA said it is prepared to increase the frequency of its schedules, “serving the demands of its partners, in dynamically developing Serbia.”

[AMNA]