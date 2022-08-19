Energy market teetering on the brink

With the energy crisis continuing unabated with no end in sight, experts are warning that the energy market is on the brink of collapse, as households and businesses alike are buckling under the sustained pressure.

Even after state subsidies, which in August reached 337 euros per megawatt-hour, consumers are still finding it difficult to pay their electricity bills, while outstanding debts to supply companies are growing at an alarming rate.

As a result, the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) is warning the Environment Ministry that the risk of market collapse is very real. It has stressed moreover that the continuing increase in prices is constantly inflating the cost of social support measures, bringing with it the risk of a fiscal derailment.

Indicatively, bills overdue by more than 45 days have risen to 45% from 20% in the pre-crisis period, meaning that almost one in two consumers are struggling or unable to pay their electricity bill even after the subsidy.

In one year, settlements have more than doubled and in absolute terms have almost quintupled due to high prices, while consumer arrears to suppliers, based on RAE’s calculations, exceed €1 billion, potentially becoming a market destabilizing factor.

The issue was highlighted by RAE’s chairman in a letter to the Environment Ministry on July 28, stressing the risk of creating new debts that will remain unpaid, as it is now permissible to change suppliers without paying or even settling previous debts.

“The electricity supply sector is facing acute problems of financial liquidity, which threaten the viability of the companies operating in it and may lead participants to exit the market, with the ultimate consequence being the deterioration of its competitive character and the re-establishment [after 2011 and the Energa and Hellas Power cases] of oligopoly and/or monopoly conditions,” it said.

Consumers are seeking refuge from high prices by switching providers with moves from one provider to another increasing from around 25,000 per month a year ago to between 50,000 and 60,000 now.

​​​​​​What’s more, the gas price rally foreshadows even higher electricity prices in the coming period and a further deterioration of the market situation. The prices that suppliers are expected to announced for September consumption will be significantly higher than in August.