Greece’s strategic gas reserves to be held in FSU off island
Greece’s strategic reserves of natural gas will be located in the new floating storage unit (FSU) on the island of Revithoussa, off the coast of Attica, and not in Italy.
The presence of the FSU will allow Greece to avoid the high cost of storage in Italy.
The European Union has said that member-states without underground storage facilities are obligated to hold natural gas reserves equal to 15% of their total consumption in other member-states.