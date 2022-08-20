Greece’s strategic gas reserves to be held in FSU off island

An aerial drone photo of a floating liquid natural gas storage unit anchored off the islet of Revithoussa, which is also equipped with tanks for LNG storage. The capacity of the terminal at Revithoussa is at a high level, and its storage capacity has been increased by 145,000 cubic meters with the addition of the FSU. [SHUTTERSTOCK]

Greece’s strategic reserves of natural gas will be located in the new floating storage unit (FSU) on the island of Revithoussa, off the coast of Attica, and not in Italy.

The presence of the FSU will allow Greece to avoid the high cost of storage in Italy.

The European Union has said that member-states without underground storage facilities are obligated to hold natural gas reserves equal to 15% of their total consumption in other member-states.