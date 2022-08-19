Stocks again end short of 900 points

The local benchmark index again finished just under 900 points Friday, capping a positive week.

The ATHEX general index gained 0.17% to close at 899.16 points; 10 minutes before the end of the session, it stood at 902.37. Turnover was €37.63 million.

Blue chips gained 0.11% and mid-caps 0.22%.

Of the 113 stocks traded, 41 ended with gains, 50 with losses and 22 were unchanged.

Overall the Athens market gained 2.32% this week, allowing it to more than make up for the losses it posted over the first half of the year. Since the low point reached on July 6, the general index has gained 15%, led by banks, whose sectoral index has risen 33% in the last month and a half.

This puts the benchmark index up 0.65% for 2022, much better than most major markets.