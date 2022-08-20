ECONOMY

Tourism revenue at record levels

Tourists visit the archaeological site of the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, 19 August 2022. [Alexandros Beltes/EPA]

Revenue from tourism this past June exceeded 2019 levels and has boosted predictions of a record year for the sector as far as receipts are concerned.

While arrivals from abroad in June stood at 89% of those in 2019, the last full season before the coronavirus pandemic, revenue reached €2.62 billion, up from €2.56 billion in June 2019, Bank of Greece data show.

This means that spending per tourist has increased; this is mostly due to higher prices globally, as Greece is posting inflation levels not seen since the mid-1990s.

According to consultants Mabrian Travel Intelligence Platform, the price rises observed in Greece are the highest among the major Mediterranean destinations: In mid-August average prices were up almost 134% on those in August 2021 at five-star hotels, 82% at four-star hotels and nearly 30% at three-star units.

Tourism Travel

