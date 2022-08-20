ECONOMY

Jobless numbers in Greece rise in peak holiday season

Jobless numbers in Greece rise in peak holiday season

The number of unemployed in Greece rose in July compared to June, despite the tourism season entering its peak period, data released by the Public Employment Agency show.

In July, the registered unemployed actively seeking jobs stood at 948,930, 27,283 more than in June.

Of those, 67.21% (637,836) are women, and 54.66% of the total, or 518,759, have been seeking jobs for more than a year.

The numbers compared to July 2021 are down by 53,331, or 5.32%, but last year pandemic restrictions were still in place.

