Tax people to get new weapon

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has activated more than 80 applications in recent years to make it easier for taxpayers to submit their taxes on line and, in general, significantly reduce the need for visits to local tax offices.

Now, it is poised to make it easier to monitor debtors and force payments from them, with a new application called Eispraxis (collection).

The new application will be activated in September and will be used until an even more advanced one can be activated sometime after 2024.

A digital file for each debtor will include information on their income, debts, properties and transactions. It will further automate garnishing from bank accounts and property seizures and will be able to evaluate whether debtors are able to repay their debts and choose optimal schedules.