2.5 tcf deposit discovered by Eni-Total consortium in Block 6

The Eni-Total consortium made an important discovery of natural gas in Cyprus’s Block 6. According to an official announcement by the Italian company, natural gas was detected in the Cronos-1 field of block 6, the amount of which according to preliminary estimates is at 2.5 tcf. The Cronos-1 deposit is the fourth target attempted by Eni and the second in Block 6.

The Cronos-1 natural gas discovery can unlock additional potential in the region and is part of Eni’s successful effort to provide further natural gas supply to Europe, the Italian company said in a statement.

Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. The company manages blocks 2, 3, 6, 8, and 9 and has interests in blocks 7 and 11 managed by Total. [Kathimerini Cyprus]

Cyprus Energy

