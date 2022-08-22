ECONOMY

Banks help ASE limit its losses

Greek stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, but the session was considered a success, insofar as Athens resisted the downward pressure that brought significant losses to other European markets, with the exception of London.

Banks and certain other blue chips helped the market avoid a dive.

The ATHEX benchmark index ended 0.31% lower, at 896.41 points. Turnover was €60.45 million.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.39% to close at 2,168.45 points, but the bank sub-index gained 0.77%. Mid-caps slid 0.77% to close at 599.71 points.

Among blue chips, Piraeus Bank was the top performer, ending up 2.64%. Alpha Bank, Quest, power transmission operator ADMIE, water company EYDAP and Terna Energy, all gained over 1%. 

