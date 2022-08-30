Skiathos island’s power grid connected to Evia, officially

The power grids of the islands of Skiathos and Evia have been connected since July 11, allowing the much smaller Skiathos to tap mainland Greece’s grid, as Evia, the country’s second-largest island, is both very close to the island as well as a major power producer through a power plant.

The connection project, already up and running, was officially inaugurated on Monday, and comprises a 29-kilometer underwater cable. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the project was completed in less than two years, officials remarked at the ceremony.

They added that Skiathos, which saw tourism increase significantly this summer, has a safe electricity supply.

The electricity transmission grid operator, ADMIE, said the company is implementing a €5 billion investment program that will significantly upgrade grid quality and connectivity by 2030.