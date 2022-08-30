ECONOMY

Skiathos island’s power grid connected to Evia, officially

Skiathos island’s power grid connected to Evia, officially
[ADMIE]

The power grids of the islands of Skiathos and Evia have been connected since July 11, allowing the much smaller Skiathos to tap mainland Greece’s grid, as Evia, the country’s second-largest island, is both very close to the island as well as a major power producer through a power plant. 

The connection project, already up and running, was officially inaugurated on Monday, and comprises a 29-kilometer underwater cable. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the project was completed in less than two years, officials remarked at the ceremony. 

They added that Skiathos, which saw tourism increase significantly this summer, has a safe electricity supply. 

The electricity transmission grid operator, ADMIE, said the company is implementing a €5 billion investment program that will significantly upgrade grid quality and connectivity by 2030.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Panicking EU mulls cap on electricity prices
ECONOMY

Panicking EU mulls cap on electricity prices

With energy prices sky-high, consumers must fork out or cut back
ECONOMY

With energy prices sky-high, consumers must fork out or cut back

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20

Consumers cutting down on power use
ECONOMY

Consumers cutting down on power use

Traffic booming at Greek LNG terminal
ECONOMY

Traffic booming at Greek LNG terminal

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results