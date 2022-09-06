UAE gearing up for Thessaloniki Fair

UAE at TIF. The pavilion of the United Arab Emirates at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is ‘probably the most impressive pavilion ever in the history of the fair,’ the president of TIF-Helexpo, Tasos Tzikas, stated. The pavilion will be located in an area of 5,000 square meters and will even host authentic Bedouin tents.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador in Athens, Sulaiman Almazroui, described his country’s bilateral relations with Greece as exceptional ahead of the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), to open this weekend, where the UAE will be the honored country.

“The UAE and Greece share excellent bilateral relations which were upgraded in November 2020 during the visit of the Greek prime minister to the UAE and the signing of the Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Therefore, the embassy paid special attention to building and promoting bilateral economic relations, which were confirmed during the second visit of the Greek prime minister to the United Arab Emirates last May, where 12 important agreements were signed and the creation of a 4-billion-euro fund for investments in Greece was announced,” the Emirati ambassador stated.

The UAE, as he explained, is coming to the TIF led by the minister of economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, an impressive participation of companies and organizations and the aim on the one hand to explore possible areas of cooperation with Greek companies, and on the other to further strengthen economic relations with Greece.

Technology, investments, trade and products will be presented at Pavilion 13 of the Thessaloniki International Fair, where possible fields of cooperation with Greek companies will be explored, as well as prospects for strengthening economic ties between Greece and the United Arab Emirates, which is the first “honored country” from the Arab world at TIF.