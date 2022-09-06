Government seeks to encourage return to heating oil

The government is finalizing its latest package of aid measures, which will be presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, with the energy crisis being at the focus.

On Monday Finance Minister Christos Staikouras left open the possibility of expanding the heating allowance. Speaking to Alpha Radio, he said, “It’s one of the measures being evaluated, if it can be increased.” This translates into a broadening of the income criteria and an increase in the amount of the allowance.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou also pointed to that while speaking on Skai TV: “In terms of the heating allowance, every year there is more money and an expanded perimeter, and this year will be no different. We have proven that we understand the demands and needs of the people and we respond to that.” This is considered necessary, given that both the price of heating oil, which goes on sale on October 15, is higher and the euro-dollar exchange rate is less favorable.

Heating oil, however, emerges as a more favorable solution for consumers compared to natural gas, the price of which has increased much more, and the government is trying to support those who can resort to this solution for this winter season.

Oikonomou did not rule out the adoption of the German measure to reduce the prices of public transport tickets, saying that it is among those that the government is considering.

The lion’s share of government support will go to electricity and subsidizing household bills, which requires huge sums every month, reaching up to €800 million in September. The total bill will be well above €10 billion, as Staikouras said. According to information, the amount of support for energy reaches €12 billion. It is not yet clear if there will be a Fuel Pass 3.

Still, Staikouras drew attention to the achievement of fiscal targets, as “Greece does not have investment grade.” As he characteristically said, “there is no unlimited fiscal space – it is limited and there is great uncertainty.”