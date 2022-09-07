JP Hospitality in talks to acquire hotels in Greece

Vienna-based JP Hospitality stated on Wednesday it intends to realize its first few acquisitions of hotels in Greece and is in talks regarding two units, one in Athens and one in the Cyclades island group.

The hospitality group stressed its two Greek targets reflect its orientation: city hotels between 80 and 200 rooms and seaside units ranging between 40 and 200 rooms each in areas showing a clear trend of evolving into modern holiday destinations.

CEO Lukas Euler-Rolle stated that Greece is investing in the expansion of its infrastructure with sustainability in mind and “people here have always had experience in the tourism sector and are considered good and hospitable hosts.”