Tailor-made employment plan

The government’s national strategy for employment will offer more targeted programs whereby jobless individuals will be positioned based on their personal features. It also provides for close cooperation and the creation of partnerships between the Labor Ministry, the new Public Employment Service (DYPA) and other competent services and productive bodies, employers and businesses.

Already the deadlines are in place for such targeted actions, including the reintegration into the labor market of the unemployed affected by delignitization, and subsidizing businesses with up to 80% of the salary for mainly long-term unemployed people up to the age of 45 that are hired.

The government has chosen the implementation of the “open framework” model of active employment policies, based on the characteristics of local labor markets and with an emphasis on those who have been unemployed for more than 12 months, especially with the aim of reducing long-term unemployment.

In practice, there will be thorough individual assessments and the creation of an action plan for that person. In this way, a diagnosis of personal needs will be achieved and the strengthening of the jobless person’s skills will be sought, either through subsidized employment programs or “open” programs for the long-term unemployed, with counseling, training and inclusion in a subsidized employment position or subsidizing the creation of a business or their practice of a profession.

Based on the program, the unemployed will receive 951 euros per month for 18 months and their salary will be subsidized by DYPA up to 80%.

The objective of the action is the creation of 10,000 new full-time jobs, by recruiting long-term unemployed, registered in the unemployment register of DYPA, aged 45 and over, in pockets of high unemployment in the country.

This framework also includes special actions at a local level, in collaboration with local bodies.