Passenger traffic at regional airports remains robust

In August passenger traffic from abroad remained strong at Greece’s 14 regional airports that Fraport Greece manages, following a remarkably robust July.

Traffic increased by approximately 10% compared to 2019 – the last year before the pandemic and a record year for Greek tourism – according to market sources.

In addition, the first week of September also demonstrated similar momentum to that of August, suggesting a positive performance compared to 2019 as well, albeit softer than last month.

The August figures, just like those of July, constitute new arrival records at those specific airports.