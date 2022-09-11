AIA says it concluded two milestones of 5-year plan

Athens International Airport announced the completion of two major milestones of its five-year program for the implementation of the action “Evolution into a high-performing node within the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Network.”

This is co-funded by the European Commission, under the program of Connecting Europe Facility – Transport Sector, which concerns EU’s priority for the creation of the “Single European Sky.”

After three years of implementation, AIA announced that of this flagship program, which consists of five interrelated and concurrent projects, the development of the new Advanced Concept of Airport Operations (ConOps), and the commissioning of the new Collaborative Integrated Airport Information Systems, called AMS, have been achieved.