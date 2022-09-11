ECONOMY

AIA says it concluded two milestones of 5-year plan

AIA says it concluded two milestones of 5-year plan
[AMNA]

Athens International Airport announced the completion of two major milestones of its five-year program for the implementation of the action “Evolution into a high-performing node within the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Network.”

This is co-funded by the European Commission, under the program of Connecting Europe Facility – Transport Sector, which concerns EU’s priority for the creation of the “Single European Sky.”

After three years of implementation, AIA announced that of this flagship program, which consists of five interrelated and concurrent projects, the development of the new Advanced Concept of Airport Operations (ConOps), and the commissioning of the new Collaborative Integrated Airport Information Systems, called AMS, have been achieved.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Passenger traffic at regional airports remains robust
TOURISM

Passenger traffic at regional airports remains robust

Green light for bicycle, pedestrian coastal network
ECONOMY

Green light for bicycle, pedestrian coastal network

Gov’t ponders listing 30% stake in Athens Airport
ECONOMY

Gov’t ponders listing 30% stake in Athens Airport

Flight data point to tourism season extension
AIR TRAFFIC

Flight data point to tourism season extension

Measures to support public transport use
ECONOMY

Measures to support public transport use

Why Ryanair is closing its Athens hub
BUSINESS

Why Ryanair is closing its Athens hub