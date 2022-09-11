International Propeller Club meet in Athens

This year’s International Annual Convention and Conference of the International Propeller Club of the United States will be held in Athens this month.

Hundreds of delegates from around the world are expected to converge on the Greek capital to attend what is regarded as one of the most significant gatherings promoting maritime relations on September 20-22 at Athens’ Grand Hyatt Hotel, on a backdrop of challenging global geopolitical and economic conditions.

The 96th edition of the convention is being hosted and organized by the International Propeller Club of the United States, the Port of Piraeus and the Greek chapter of the US-headquartered global network of non-profit organizations dedicated to the maritime community which is present in 72 countries. This will be the second time the convention is held in Greece since 2007.

Titled “We Are Together,” the meeting is the first in the series to take place in the physical presence of delegates and speakers since the start of the pandemic. A plethora of C-Level maritime decision makers, captains of industry, politicians and academics will deliver a comprehensive program of keynotes, presentations and panels to discuss, debate and reflect on the most burning issues on the international shipping industry agenda.