Overhaul to system of benefits

The government is planning changes to the income and asset criteria and the benefit policy with the aim of directing support measures to beneficiaries who really need them.

Government officials say the current system creates distortions and to a significant extent the budget resources do not cover the real needs of vulnerable households. One of the reasons that the government rejected the use of income and property criteria to cover the needs of households at the mercy of the energy crisis, lies in the fact that tax evasion favors specific groups of the population, who would have been eligible unless they declared their real incomes, while those who had real needs would not receive support.

In this context, the way the benefits are managed is being overhauled, with the government looking for an appropriate solution that will cover, as far as possible, the largest part of society that needs support. This means that in addition to income and property criteria, other parameters will be calculated with the aim of solving the problems seen today.

At the same time, the recent changes in the objective values ​​are likely to exclude thousands of households from benefits.