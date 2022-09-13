Growth to continue in 2023

Greek bank chiefs are expressing moderate optimism on the country’s prospects in the midst of the energy storm that has erupted, estimating that the economy will maintain its growth rate and avoid being involved in the recessionary shock that threatens the eurozone.

This assessment is reinforced by the fact that the Greek economy, due to its particular characteristics – i.e. the importance of services and tourism in the overall gross national product – has shown strong resilience despite the unprecedented energy crisis.

However, as the heads of Eurobank Fokion Karavias and Piraeus Bank Christos Megalou point out, this is no time for complacency and dealing with unprecedented challenges requires fiscal restraint and, above all, stability. These two conditions are necessary to achieve the goal of recovering investment grade, which, they note, remains a “realistic pursuit.”

The chief executive officer of Eurobank, Fokion Karavias

“The growth rate of 7.7% for the second quarter in a deteriorating international environment was a surprise, exceeding all expectations and confirming the dynamic recovery after the pandemic,” underlines Karavias.

The reasons, according to Megalou, are “strong domestic demand and the course of tourism,” factors which, he notes, “are expected to continue bolstering growth in the third quarter.”

As he explains, “the dynamic of these two factors was reflected in the very strong growth of the second quarter of 2022, at a rate of 7.7%, as well as in the upward revision of the GDP in the first quarter from 7% to 8%.

“Despite the expected slowdown in the fourth quarter, we consider the possibility of growth exceeding the level of 5.8%, which is our forecast at Piraeus Bank for the whole of 2022, to be significant,” Megalou added.

Estimates for 2023 land growth at lower levels, but forecasts say the Greek economy will avoid the shock of the recession seen knocking on the eurozone’s door, as “Greece meets the conditions for remaining on positive development ground,” according to Karavias.