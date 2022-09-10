Ιnvestments minister meets with UAE counterpart at 86th TIF

Greek Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met with his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday.

Georgiadis called on Al Marri to participate in the tender to be announced for the redevelopment of the land at the former Gonos military camp in Thessaloniki, where a freight center is expected to be constructed.

It is an area of 272 hectares (627 acres), on which rests the former camp that will be converted into a logistics center; it is located near Sindos, close to the port of Thessaloniki, but with a possibility of a direct rail connection to the port.

Bilateral trade between Greece and the United Arab Emirates amounted to 300 mln euros in 2019, and it increased to 600 mln euros in 2021, noted the Greek minister.

He also told state-run news agency AMNA that “this year there will be an increase, but the aim is to exceed 6 bln euros over the next few years.”

The UAE is the country of honor at the 86th TIF.

[ΑΜΝΑ]

