Greece could be ‘pleasant exporting surprise of Europe’
The president of the Council of Economic Experts, Michael Arghyrou, expressed his belief that Greece meets “all the criteria to be the pleasant exporting surprise of Europe.”
Speaking at the 86th TIF, he pointed out that there has recently been a positive “silent transformation in the country’s external balance,” the expansion of which, when it occurs, is no longer due to losses of competitiveness – unlike what happened in the 2000s.
Arghyrou also said that the current crisis, which is not economic but mainly geopolitical, even though it affects the economy, also opens up opportunities.
In conditions of such increased uncertainty, he explained, countries such as the US but also in Europe are now oriented toward “friend-shoring” and “near-shoring,” in other words they prefer to invest in friendly or nearby markets and with greater security, which means that Greece can get foreign direct investment that would otherwise head to third countries.