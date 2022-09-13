ECONOMY

Greece could be ‘pleasant exporting surprise of Europe’

Greece could be ‘pleasant exporting surprise of Europe’
The soaring prices of energy products and raw materials have resulted in the trebling of the trade deficit: Although exports posted a significant increase in February, mainly thanks to the rise in the price of fuel Greek enterprises sell abroad, imports that are always greater in absolute figures grew by almost three times as much. The data released on Thursday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed that the trade deficit in February amounted to 3.12 billion euros, up 171.8% year-on-year. However, when fuel is excluded, the deficit rose only 67.8% from February 2021. Exports rose 25.4%, but imports jumped 66.9%.

The president of the Council of Economic Experts, Michael Arghyrou, expressed his belief that Greece meets “all the criteria to be the pleasant exporting surprise of Europe.”

Speaking at the 86th TIF, he pointed out that there has recently been a positive “silent transformation in the country’s external balance,” the expansion of which, when it occurs, is no longer due to losses of competitiveness – unlike what happened in the 2000s.

Arghyrou also said that the current crisis, which is not economic but mainly geopolitical, even though it affects the economy, also opens up opportunities.

In conditions of such increased uncertainty, he explained, countries such as the US but also in Europe are now oriented toward “friend-shoring” and “near-shoring,” in other words they prefer to invest in friendly or nearby markets and with greater security, which means that Greece can get foreign direct investment that would otherwise head to third countries.

Trade

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries
ECONOMY

EU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries

EU aims to ban products, imports made with forced labour
ECONOMY

EU aims to ban products, imports made with forced labour

EIB funds, guidance for smooth energy transition
ECONOMY

EIB funds, guidance for smooth energy transition

Greece to repay eurozone bailout loans early for first time
ECONOMY

Greece to repay eurozone bailout loans early for first time

Brussels approves Greek plan for power storage facilities
ECONOMY

Brussels approves Greek plan for power storage facilities

Commission approves Greek plan for development of electricity storage facilities
ECONOMY

Commission approves Greek plan for development of electricity storage facilities