ECONOMY

New Sept. 22 bid deadline set for Alexandroupoli port

Greece’s privatization agency has set September 22 as the new deadline for binding bids for a majority stake in the northern port of Alexandroupoli, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The agency had previously set a deadline of July 29 for bids to take a 67% stake in the port. The deadline was moved after one potential bidder requested more time, one of the sources said.

The government’s quest to attract private investment in some of its regional ports as part of a wider plan for privatizations to boost economic growth has been delayed, mainly due to uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure and Development and a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were shortlisted last year for the Alexandroupoli sale.

Situated in the north-east, near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with rail links and a floating gas regasification unit in the pipeline, Alexandroupoli has potential as a transport and energy hub for central Europe. [Reuters]

Privatizations

