Hotel occupancy rates have reached 90% on Mykonos in September, the same as in July and August, with arrivals expected to exceed 2019 levels, Andreas Ferentinos, head of the New Democracy party’s tourism department and former president of Mykonos hoteliers, said on Tuesday.

He said that arrivals at Mykonos Airport totaled 677,000 so far, from 750,000 in 2019, with around 1,000 flights pending until the completion of this year’s season on October 31.