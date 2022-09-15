Non-PDO halloumi going cheap

Many supermarket chains and stores in Cyprus that sell halloumi are offering hefty discounts on individual or bulk sales of the cheese. The price cuts, of course, only concern those products that do not fall fulfill PDO specifications and are not labeled accordingly.

Supermarkets are frantically trying to get rid of their stock so as to comply with the September 19 deadline when only PDO-produced halloumi can be sold in stores.

The Ministry of Agriculture carried out spot checks last week at supermarkets and stores selling the cheese to ensure that only PDO halloumi featured on their shelves. Many businesses did not comply with the mandate and, consequently, another week’s extension was granted.

Minister Costas Kadis clarified to Kathimerini Cyprus that another extension will not be given since enough time has already been allowed for businesses to adapt to the legislation. Retail outlets such as supermarkets, green grocers, mini markets and bakeries have until Monday to withdraw products labeled as Halloumi and/or Hellim, produced by companies that have not joined the certification process or produced it before entering the said process.