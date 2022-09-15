ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stock market

Thursday’s session at the Greek stock market did not deliver the solid gains it seemed to be promising early on, but it did bring moderate growth for the majority of stocks as well as the benchmark of the bourse by the closing. This time banks were in the driver’s seat, keeping the market in positive territory throughout the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 839.23 points, adding 0.31% to Wednesday’s 836.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.40% to end up at 2,017.42 points.

The banks index advanced 1.39%, as Piraeus continued its growth earning 4.69%, Alpha climbed 2.13%, Eurobank rose 0.56% and National edged up 0.19%.

Lamda Development collected 2.74% and Jumbo augmented 2.15%, while Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.47% and GEK Terna parted with 2.27%.

In total 57 stocks secured gains, 31 counted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €58.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.15% to close at 74.31 points.