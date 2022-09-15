ECONOMY MARKETS

Credit rating reports by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar due on Friday

The market is eagerly awaiting Friday night’s DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s rating reports on Greece, as they are the first ‘verdicts’ by rating agencies after the country’s exit from enhanced surveillance, and after the new support measures the Greek government announced, with analysts not ruling out a positive surprise.

Greece’s rating by Moody’s is three notches away from the investment grade milestone.

Although Moody’s is used to being very slow in upgrades (since November 2020 it has not changed its rating, an upgrade that actually came after 3.5 years of waiting), Citigroup considers Greece likely to be upgraded on Friday by Moody’s.

