ECONOMY

Ministries finalizing energy subsidy package

[Reuters]

The technical details of the package of energy subsidy measures that will be implemented as of October are being finalized by the relevant ministries.

The measures are expected to be announced as soon as next week.

According to senior officials at the Environment and Energy Ministry, the percentage of energy savings that consumers must achieve in relation to 2021 consumption, in order to ensure an additional discount, has been set at 15%, as well as that all household consumption (not only for the first but also for any second residence) will be subsidized.

The levels of electricity consumption to which the new subsidies will be applied are also being examined.

Energy Finance

