ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated

The week ended in the Greek stock market with slight losses after a session dominated by the upcoming rebalancing of the Russel index. Traders were also awaiting the verdict by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar on Greece’s credit rating, expected late on Friday, as well as a major interest rate hike by the Fed next week. The benchmark practically lost all its Thursday gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 836.17 points, shedding 0.31% from Thursday’s 839.23 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.68%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.23% to end up at 2,012.73 points, although the banks index expanded 0.54%.

Eurobank fetched 2.44%, Hellenic Petroleum earned 2.37% and Lamda Development grew 2.17%, while Public Power Corporation shrank 3.77%, EYDAP traded 3.08% lower, Quest Holdings gave up 2.73% and Mytilineos eased 2.05%.

In total 31 stocks showed gains, 57 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 114 million euros, up from Thursday’s €59 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to close at 74.49 points.