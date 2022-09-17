Staikouras: Gov’t pressing on with reform agenda

“Τhe Greek government is moving with intensity to implement its reform agenda to the benefit of society and the economy,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

Speaking to a parliamentary commission on economic affairs, presenting the basic interventions included in an omnibus bill tabled in Parliament, Staikouras said the new legislation promotes the supervision and control of state companies, redefines their strategic and business planning and completes the regulatory framework in accordance with modern, international and European standards on corporate governance.

The legislation also introduces an Independent Credit Rating Authority and a Central Credit Register, designed to resolve the problem of information exchange between creditors and debtors and of the credit rating of citizens and enterprises.