Contractors’ discount is in free fall this year

Contractors’ discount is in free fall this year

The average discount given by contractors who discounted public works of at least 2 million euros fell below the 30% limit, as in the year’s first half it amounted to 29.7%, according to the data collected by the Panhellenic Association of Construction Companies.

In the first half of 2021 the average discount had been 45%. The 29.7% rate is the lowest in the last decade and is a continuation of the downward trend of sales already recorded in the second half of 2021, as a result of large increases in the prices of construction materials.

In July-December 2021, the average discount for projects over €2 million was 36.7%.

