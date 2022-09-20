Tourists won’t put up with infrastructure deficit
Travelers of the future will not forgive the absence of infrastructure and comprehensive sustainability policies at the destinations they visit, explained the chief executive officer of Fraport Greece, Alexander Zinell, in an interview with Kathimerini.
The head of the consortium that operates 14 major regional airports across Greece also points out that on several Greek islands – as well as mainland destinations – the excellent hotel infrastructure and modernized airports are not accompanied by the corresponding infrastructure and services.