Two thirds of retirees to see pension increase

The existence of the personal difference – i.e. the difference between pensions issued before and after the May 2016 cutoff date – will deprive one in three pensioners of the first pension increase in 12 years, due in 2023.

Of the remaining two thirds, around 1.2 million will receive significant increases, some more than 6%, while there are also about 250,000 to 350,000 retirees who are somewhere in between and will see very small increases.

As for the amount of the increase, the final government decisions will be taken depending on the course of the economic data and the budgetary margins.

As the economic data stand to date, the rate of increase reaches 7%, as pensioners are “favored” by high inflation, but also by the strong economic growth.

